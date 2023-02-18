Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

