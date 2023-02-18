Dakota Wealth Management Has $250,000 Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.26% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTF stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $13.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

