Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

