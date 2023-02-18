Dakota Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.