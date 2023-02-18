Dakota Wealth Management Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,985,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,084,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,743,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.50.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

