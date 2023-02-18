Dakota Wealth Management Invests $246,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $364,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

