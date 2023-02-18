Dakota Wealth Management Invests $321,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.02. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

