Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $235.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.