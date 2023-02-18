Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after acquiring an additional 63,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VDC opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.08. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

