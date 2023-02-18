Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,609,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,092 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

