Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $414,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

