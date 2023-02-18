Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 332,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 100.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 153.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

