Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 118 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $334.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.03 and a one year high of $337.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

