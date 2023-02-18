Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 65,780 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 672,135 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 312,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 585,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.