Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,303,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,296,000 after purchasing an additional 285,899 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Shares of WRK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

