Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 19.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

