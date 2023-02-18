Dakota Wealth Management Sells 955 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

