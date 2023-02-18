Dakota Wealth Management Takes $412,000 Position in Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PNAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.49% of Prime Number Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Number Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNAC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Prime Number Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies within technology-enabled financial sectors, including blockchain, datacenter, non-fungible token, ecommerce, and other technology related infrastructure sectors.

