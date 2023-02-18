Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,107 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

