Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $234.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.