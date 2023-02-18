Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS IYT opened at $234.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.76. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
