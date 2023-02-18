Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

DLTTF opened at $3.48 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTTF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dalata Hotel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.