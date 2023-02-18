David A. Beitel Sells 2,395 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 103.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

