Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €250.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday.

Allianz Stock Down 1.9 %

FRA ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €212.84 and a 200-day moving average of €191.65. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

