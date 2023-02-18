Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Howmet Aerospace worth $128,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

HWM stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

