Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Eastman Chemical worth $135,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $123.60.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.