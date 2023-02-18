Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 103,120 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Conagra Brands worth $126,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

CAG opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

