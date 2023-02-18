Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $135.86 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $135,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

