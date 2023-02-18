Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

