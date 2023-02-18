Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 65.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 35.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

