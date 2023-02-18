Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $304,040.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

