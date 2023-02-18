Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $304,040.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of EW stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Further Reading
