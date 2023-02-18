EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $366.53

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $366.53, but opened at $349.10. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $349.00, with a volume of 200,653 shares changing hands.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

