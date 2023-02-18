EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $366.53

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $366.53, but opened at $349.10. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $349.00, with a volume of 200,653 shares changing hands.
EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
