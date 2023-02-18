Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $47,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.73.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

