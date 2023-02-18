Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

