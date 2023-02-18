ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,641 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

