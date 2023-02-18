Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

