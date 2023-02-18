FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 647 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.21. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

