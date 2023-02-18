FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

