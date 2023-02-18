FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $405.38 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.18.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

