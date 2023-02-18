FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

