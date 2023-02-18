FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IRM opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

