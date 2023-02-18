FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

NWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

