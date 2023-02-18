Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 760.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLTB stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $51.03.

