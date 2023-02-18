First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $761.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $772.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $885.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.