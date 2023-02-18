First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.65% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 87.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $28.82 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.