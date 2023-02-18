Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOM. Cormark raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$742.37 million, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.72. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

