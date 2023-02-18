Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 633,589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

