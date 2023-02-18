Fredrik Widman Sells 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $238.91 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

