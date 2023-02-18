Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.4 %

FCX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

