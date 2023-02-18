Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 1,280.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,284 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Aquamarine Zurich AG purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $4,510,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 204.2% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 737,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 494,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 458.3% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE SRG opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares in the company, valued at $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,944 shares of company stock worth $5,226,644. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Further Reading

