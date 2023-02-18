Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,976,000 after buying an additional 540,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after buying an additional 3,536,842 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

